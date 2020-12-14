Global  
 

Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch

The Verge Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Here's where you can buy a Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch, like everything else that can lighten the mood during this incredibly tough time, is in short supply. And as soon as retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart get it in stock, it quickly sells out. It can be disheartening to miss out on the opportunity to buy a Switch — but fear not! The purpose of this article is to help you do just that without paying more than it would usually cost at retail.

We’re keeping a lookout across the web to find where, when, and how you can buy a Nintendo Switch (the one you can dock to your TV or remove for portable use) or a Switch Lite (the portable-only version of the console) as well as any bundles that seem like good deals.

Keep in mind that stock — even Switch consoles that...
 Nintendo Switch Update 11.0.1 Launches

Walmart Walmart American multinational retail chain

Walmart Will Now Pick up Returns From Your Home for Free

On December 21st, the retail giant announced a new service in partnership with FedEx.

Greenpeace suit says Walmart lies about "recyclable" plastics

 The vast majority of plastic is never made into new products. Greenpeace wants more retailers to own up to that fact.
The best last-minute digital gifts from Target, Amazon, Walmart, and more

The holiday season has..
Walmart Brawl Ends with Woman Stomped On, Knocked Out Cold

 Shopping rage isn't easing up in the pandemic -- a shouting match inside a Walmart turned violent, and ended with a woman getting stomped in the face. You can..
Best Buy Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer

Best Buy is accepting Cyberpunk 2077 returns through December 21st, even if you played it

Best Buy has joined the list of retailers offering returns for copies of Cyberpunk 2077, with the company announcing (in a forum..
Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online again at 3PM ET today

If you’re still hoping to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S before the end of the year, Walmart is..
Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today

If you missed the restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy, you have another chance at Walmart. The..
Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to a new low price today

With two and a half weeks until 2020 concludes, time is running out to get your items shipped before the holiday..
Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

 Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
2 held for stealing iPhones from warehouse in Gurugram [Video]

2 held for stealing iPhones from warehouse in Gurugram

Two persons were arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse in Haryana's Gurugram. The culprits worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur town of Haryana. The iPhones cost worth Rs 50 lakh. Speaking to ANI, ACP (Crime) of Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh said, "They stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of COVID-19."

Queen Elizabeth will deliver her Christmas Day message via Alexa this year, if you ask

“Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day message” will soon be a thing — even if you don’t..
