Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The VergeThe Nintendo Switch, like everything else that can lighten the mood during this incredibly tough time, is in short supply. And as soon as retailers like Best Buy Amazon , and Walmart get it in stock, it quickly sells out. It can be disheartening to miss out on the opportunity to buy a Switch — but fear not! The purpose of this article is to help you do just that without paying more than it would usually cost at retail.We’re keeping a lookout across the web to find where, when, and how you can buy a Nintendo Switch (the one you can dock to your TV or remove for portable use) or a Switch Lite (the portable-only version of the console) as well as any bundles that seem like good deals.Keep in mind that stock — even Switch consoles that...