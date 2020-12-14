Cooler Master’s 360mm AiO packs ARGB + infinity mirror at $115 (26% off) Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid CPU Cooler for *$115 shipped*. Today’s deal saves you 26% and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still rocking the stock cooler on your desktop, this is a killer upgrade. I recently installed a 360mm all-in-one on my new Ryzen 5 desktop and absolutely love the temperatures that my processor sits at. When idle (with really nothing running), I’ll frequently see temps of around 27C, and while under load and gaming, I never see things go above 50C. Cooler Master’s AiO offers an infinity mirror design and ARGB lighting so you can match it to the rest of your system. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



