Volkswagen shelves the ID Buggy to focus on more mainstream EVs

engadget Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Volkswagen won’t release a production variant of its whimsical electric dune buggy prototype. In an interview with Autocar, VW CEO Ralf Brandstätter said the automaker plans to focus on models with mainstream appeal instead of niche projects like the...
