What's on TV this week: 'Tenet' and 'The Expanse' Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

This week Christopher Nolan’s Tenet makes its debut at home, via video on-demand at midnight ET, as well as on Ultra HD Blu-ray. On Amazon Prime, season five of The Expanse starts streaming, while CBS Access premieres its suddenly-relevant series The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like