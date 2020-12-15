Global  
 

The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie reaches theaters and HBO Max on April 16th

engadget Tuesday, 15 December 2020
When Warner Bros. announced plans for day-and-date releases across theaters and HBO Max for its entire 2021 slate, the studio mentioned that release dates are subject to change. One of the movies on deck is the new James Wan-produced Mortal Kombat fl...
