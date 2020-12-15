Global  
 

How to use Apple Fitness+: Apple Watch requirement, sign up, start workouts, more

9to5Mac Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Apple Fitness+ is now available to Apple Watch users with 180 workouts across 10 different categories. While the service is available across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, there are some differences between getting going depending on which device you’re using. Let’s dig into a detailed look at how to use Apple Fitness+.

