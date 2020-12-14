How to show battery percentage on iPhone 12 mini, 12, and 12 Pro

Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

For the longest time, it was super simple to show battery percentage on the iPhone — there was just one little toggle in the Settings app and it would turn on the percentage indicator in the top-right corner of the screen. Things are a little more complicated with the iPhone 12. Here’s how you can view or show the battery percentage on iPhone 12 mini, 12, and 12 Pro…



