‘Fortnite’ is trying to get squads back together with ‘Reboot a Friend’
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Fortnite has dominated gaming over the last couple of years, but no one can stay on top forever. Eventually some players move on, although what that means for Epic’s free-to-play shooter is unclear. Apple even took shots at the company’s fortunes, cl...
Fortnite has dominated gaming over the last couple of years, but no one can stay on top forever. Eventually some players move on, although what that means for Epic’s free-to-play shooter is unclear. Apple even took shots at the company’s fortunes, cl...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources