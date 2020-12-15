Global  
 

‘Fortnite’ is trying to get squads back together with ‘Reboot a Friend’

Fortnite has dominated gaming over the last couple of years, but no one can stay on top forever. Eventually some players move on, although what that means for Epic’s free-to-play shooter is unclear. Apple even took shots at the company’s fortunes, cl...
