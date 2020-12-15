Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20279

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Last week, Microsoft released two different Windows 10 builds to the Dev Channel, giving Insiders a chance to choose if they wanted to stay on the FE_RELEASE branch or switch to the more experimental RS_PRERELEASE branch. For those who stuck with the FE_RELEASE branch, Microsoft now has another new build to try out (those on RS_PRERELEASE won’t get this). Build 20279 is largely the same as last week’s Build 20277, and is being released so that Microsoft can test its ability to roll out follow up builds more quickly. There are no other changes to report, but there is a… [Continue Reading]