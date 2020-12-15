Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Believes the iPhone Will Totally Take Off Next Year

Softpedia Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Apple Believes the iPhone Will Totally Take Off Next YearApple apparently expects 2021 to be a truly great year for the smartphone market, with the iPhone obviously to spearhead sales worldwide, so the company has reportedly asked suppliers to build no less than 230 million units for the entire year This is an increase of 20 percent versus the current year, which as we know already, has been quite a nightmare for everybody, not just for the smartphone industry. However, Apple apparently believes the whole thing would come back to normal next year, so it wants suppliers to build more iPhones, with these numbers said to include both existing and new iPhones. What this means is Apple also expects the upcoming iPhone 13 to sell strong, with people familiar with the matter recently suggesting no delay would hit the 2021 generation and all models would be here on time, according to the typical schedule. Strong 5G iPhone demand A report from
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron's ₹1300 crore investment plan

Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron's ₹1300 crore investment plan 01:30

 Violence broke out at an iPhone manufacturing facility in Karnataka on December 12. Alleged workers of the Wistron unit went on rampage, pelting stones, damaging vehicles and furniture, and smashing glass windows. The alleged cause was related to 'salary issues' as per reports. Wistron makes iPhones...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans are not as prepared as they claim for pet ownership [Video]

Americans are not as prepared as they claim for pet ownership

It takes three months and 23 days to finally get the hang of things with a new pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American dog and cat owners revealed it takes the average respondent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Apple Valley Police Help Young Boy’s Police Patch Collection Grow [Video]

Apple Valley Police Help Young Boy’s Police Patch Collection Grow

Collecting police patches has become a year-round endeavor for 9-year-old Robert Romero Martinez, and now Apple Valley Police officers are helping him with his hobby, reports John Lauritsen (2:56).WCCO..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:56Published
American Girl doll slammed for trivial 'struggle' compared to others [Video]

American Girl doll slammed for trivial 'struggle' compared to others

American Girl dolls have been inspiring countless young people since they were first launched in 1986, but that doesn’t mean they’re all on the same level.Each historical doll is modeled after a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

iPhone 13 Could Arrive on Time, No Delays Planned

iPhone 13 Could Arrive on Time, No Delays Planned Apple has just launched the iPhone 12, but needless to say, the company is already working on the next-generation model, and by the looks of things, there’s a...
Softpedia

Apple shares rise on report it'll boost iPhone production 30% next year

 Apple shares surged by up to 4% after Nikkei reported that iPhone production is set to rise by 30% in the first half of 2021.
Upworthy

Judge orders Tim Cook and Craig Federighi to testify in Epic’s Fortnite case

Judge orders Tim Cook and Craig Federighi to testify in Epic’s Fortnite case Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The latest development in the ongoing lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple over the iPhone maker’s App Store...
The Verge