Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung confirms stylus support is coming to Galaxy phones like the S21

The Verge Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Image: Android Police

Samsung’s president of mobile, TM Roh, dropped several hints about the company’s product roadmap in a blog post today. He confirmed Samsung will hold an event in January — presumably for the Galaxy S21. He also implied that S Pen support will come to more phones and that Samsung intends to broaden its line of folding phones with less expensive options.

The hint that’s likely to have the biggest impact on the greatest number of customers is stylus support for Galaxy phones beyond the Note line. That’s been rumored for some time now, but Roh also claims that Samsung intends to “add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.”

It may mean that the other half of those rumors will also come to pass: that the Note...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy Series of Android mobile computing device and android applications

The best phone to buy right now

 From top left, Samsung Galaxy S20, Apple iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Apple iPhone 12, Pixel 4A, Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Buying a new phone can..
The Verge

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21, 21 Plus, and 21 Ultra teasers have leaked, and the camera squircle is gone

 Samsung’s next flagship phones the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are widely expected to arrive this January (alongside some new buds), but we haven’t..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Samsung's official 5G Galaxy S21 teasers have leaked, confirming design

 The official Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21+ 5G teaser videos have leaked. They confirm the new camera bump...
Upworthy

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ & S21 Ultra video teasers leaked, here’s what they look like

 The Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship series – S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra – is slotted to hit the market in January next year but the internet is already abuzz...
BGR India

Samsung Galaxy S21 Videos Leak One Month Before Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 Videos Leak One Month Before Official Launch While Samsung is trying to remain tight-lipped on everything related to the Galaxy S21, more information emerges via unofficial channels almost on a daily basis,...
Softpedia Also reported by •9to5Toys