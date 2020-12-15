Samsung confirms stylus support is coming to Galaxy phones like the S21
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Image: Android Police
Samsung’s president of mobile, TM Roh, dropped several hints about the company’s product roadmap in a blog post today. He confirmed Samsung will hold an event in January — presumably for the Galaxy S21. He also implied that S Pen support will come to more phones and that Samsung intends to broaden its line of folding phones with less expensive options.
The hint that’s likely to have the biggest impact on the greatest number of customers is stylus support for Galaxy phones beyond the Note line. That’s been rumored for some time now, but Roh also claims that Samsung intends to “add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.”
It may mean that the other half of those rumors will also come to pass: that the Note...
Image: Android Police
