Plugable releases TBT3-UDC3 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking station with 100W PD

betanews Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
There are so many docks and docking stations nowadays, that it can be hard to get excited about them. Look, I get it, they all pretty much do the same thing -- turn your laptop into a desktop while also charging it. The thing is, not all of them are created equally. In fact, some are much better than others. With all of that said, Plugable has a new docking station that is worth your attention. Called "TBT3-UDC3," it is compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C computers thanks to its use of Intel's Titan Ridge chipset. What makes this port… [Continue Reading]
