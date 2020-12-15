Plugable releases TBT3-UDC3 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking station with 100W PD Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

There are so many docks and docking stations nowadays, that it can be hard to get excited about them. Look, I get it, they all pretty much do the same thing -- turn your laptop into a desktop while also charging it. The thing is, not all of them are created equally. In fact, some are much better than others. With all of that said, Plugable has a new docking station that is worth your attention. Called "TBT3-UDC3," it is compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C computers thanks to its use of Intel's Titan Ridge chipset. What makes this port… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

