Spotify signs exclusive podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

engadget Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
If you’re craving more Royal Family content after season 4 of The Crown, Spotify is going to help. Today, the streaming service announced an exclusive podcast deal with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple...
