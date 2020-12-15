Global  
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are next in line for their own Spotify-exclusive podcasts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are next in line for their own Spotify-exclusive podcasts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are the next big names to commit themselves to Spotify’s podcast empire. The two, along with Spotify, announced the podcasting deal today, along with the news that they’ve launched their own audio production company called Archewell Audio. Harry and Meghan will host their own podcasts and produce other shows, which haven’t been detailed. Their shows will launch next year, although a holiday special featuring the couple and other guests will be available this month. Harry’s podcast might focus on veteran issues while Meghan’s looks more at gender equality.

This move closely mirrors another famous political couple: the Obamas. They launched their own production company, Higher Ground, and...
