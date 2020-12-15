Bill Gates has been warning of a global health threat for years. Here are 12 people who seemingly predicted the coronavirus pandemic.

AP/zz/PBG/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx During an interview for CNN's State of the Union, Bill Gates told host Jake Tapper that "it's bad news" for the months to come. Gates has donated over $100 million toward coronavirus vaccine research. The US administered its first doses of the vaccine to healthcare workers...
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that the next 4-6months could be the worst of the pandemic. "Because we can see that this will end, and you don't want somebody you love to be the last to die..