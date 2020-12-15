Lutron Caseta Deluxe bundle includes everything needed for a HomeKit setup at $116 Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit for *$116.25 shipped*. That’s down from the usual $155 price tag at Home Depot and other retailers. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Lutron Caseta arrives as an all-in-one solution for retrofitting your home with dimmable smart lighting. Support for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more are all highlighted here. Not only is this bundle compatible with dimmable lights, but it also works with 3-way setups, as well. You’ll receive two dimmer switches, a pair of remotes, extra wall plates, and the smart hub with purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



