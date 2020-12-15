Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SolarWinds hides list of high-profile customers after devastating hack

The Verge Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
SolarWinds hides list of high-profile customers after devastating hackIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

SolarWinds has removed a list of high-profile clients from its website in the wake of a massive breach. The list was hosted on “Customers” page of the company’s website and is easily accessible through its Google cache. But the page has been deleted from the site itself, suggesting the company may be trying to obscure its clients in an effort to protect them from bad publicity. Google’s cache shows that the page was still live as of Monday morning (roughly 11AM ET). SolarWinds did not respond to a request for clarification.

SolarWinds is still reeling from an extensive Russia-linked hack reported on Sunday, which affected a range of government agencies and private corporations. The hack was reportedly executed by compromising SolarWinds’...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SolarWinds American IT company

SolarWinds Orion: More US government agencies hacked

 The list of known victims is growing, as SolarWinds says about 18,000 customers may be affected.
BBC News

Google Google American technology company

EU reveals plan to regulate Big Tech

 Facebook, Google and others face yearly checks and limits on what they can do with users' data.
BBC News
YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage [Video]

YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage

Gmail, Google Drive and Nest were also among the services that went down on Monday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Google think tank's report on white supremacy says little about YouTube, blamed for its role in driving people to extremism

 A new report from Google's Jigsaw on online extremism has again drawn attention to the role YouTube plays in radicalizing Americans.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like