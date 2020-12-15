Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to a new low price today
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
With two and a half weeks until 2020 concludes, time is running out to get your items shipped before the holiday season ends. So if you are looking to have some gifts shipped to your home before the end of the month, it’s best to get that squared away within the next few days. Today’s best deals include a historically low price on Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds and $30 in savings on the Razer Kishi and the Apple Watch SE.
*Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to their lowest price yet *
You can grab a pair of Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for $72 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. My colleague Chris Welch said Sony’s latest wireless earbuds are the best rivals to Apple’s AirPod Pro.
