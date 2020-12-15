Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to a new low price today

HM Amit Shah pays homage to Khudiram Bose in WB's Medinipur



Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Khudiram Bose at his (Bose's) native village in Paschim Medinipur and met with Bose's family members and felicitated them with honorary garbs on December 19. "It is my good fortune that I have been able to touch to my forehead, the soil of the home of the great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. He happily went to the gallows to sacrifice himself for the Indian freedom movement," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published on December 23, 1893