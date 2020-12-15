Global  
 

Facebook takes down fake accounts linked to French military and Russia

engadget Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Facebook has taken down three networks of fake accounts for coordinated influence campaigns. The company said the networks had ties to individuals linked to the French military, and Russia’s Internet Research Agency. The takedowns represent the first...
