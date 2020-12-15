Amazon's $25 custom T-shirt service uses virtual body doubles
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Amazon has opened a custom clothing store, allowing all users in the US to buy T-shirts that conform to their measurements and specifications. Made for You requires you to submit details about your weight, height and body type, along with two photos...
