Walmart will use fully driverless trucks to make deliveries in 2021

The Verge Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Walmart will use fully driverless trucks to make deliveries in 2021Walmart will use fully autonomous box trucks to make deliveries in Arkansas starting in 2021. The big-box retailer has been working with a startup called Gatik on a delivery pilot for 18 months. Next year, the two companies plan on taking their partnership to the next level by removing the safety driver from their autonomous box trucks.

Gatik, which is based in Palo Alto and Toronto, outfitted several multitemperature box trucks with sensors and software to enable autonomous driving. Since last year, those trucks have been operating on a two-mile route between a “dark store” (a store that stocks items for fulfillment but isn’t open to the public) and a nearby Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, Arkansas. Since then, the vehicles have...
Bentonville, Arkansas Bentonville, Arkansas City in Arkansas, United States

