Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Among Us launches for the Nintendo Switch today

The Verge Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Among Us launches for the Nintendo Switch todayAmong Us, Innersloth’s breakout hit of 2020, is coming to the Nintendo Switch today. The news was announced during a special indie game-focused Nintendo Direct. The game will feature crossplay.

Among Us is an online social deduction game, one in which players have to work together to complete tasks around the ship and figure out who the crew’s imposters are. Imposters, meanwhile, attempt to quietly kill as many other players as they can. Although the game first launched in 2018, it’s become a sensation, thanks to a newfound popularity on Twitch, played by streamers and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Among Us has become so popular, in fact, that Innersloth canceled the game’s sequel to focus on improving the original.

The game picked up...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Hybrid video game console by Nintendo


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York's 14th congressional district

Goya CEO says Ocasio-Cortez was named "employee of the month"

 CEO Bob Unanue claimed in a radio interview that the progressive lawmaker caused a sales boom for Goya.
CBS News

Goya Foods CEO says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was named 'employee of the month' after boycott

 Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Ocasio-Cortez "was actually our employee of the month" following the boycott due to an increase in sales.
USATODAY.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recruiting Congress to Join Twitch

 Apologies to Mr. Smith but screw going to Washington ... AOC's going to Twitch to get s**t done for America, and she's now recruiting her colleagues to do the..
TMZ.com
AOC Wants To Create Blacklist [Video]

AOC Wants To Create Blacklist

In 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that she and leftist allies were being placed on a blacklist by Democratic Party regulars. Now, according to the Washington Examiner, she wants to be the one making the list. Earlier this week AOC asked if anyone was keeping a list of Trump "sycophants" for future use. Ocasio-Cortez has apparently changed her position on lists since she is not the target.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Nintendo Direct Online presentations produced by Nintendo


Twitch (service) Twitch (service) Live-streaming video platform; Amazon subsidiary

Virgin Galactic aborts first powered spaceflight from New Mexico spaceport

 Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity gliding home during a previous test flight. | Image: Virgin Galactic

This morning, Richard Branson’s space tourism..
The Verge

Twitch overhauls its rules around harassment and hateful conduct

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Today, Twitch is announcing changes to its policies around harassment and hateful conduct. The reason, the..
The Verge

YouTube Gaming had its best year ever with more than 100 billion hours watched

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Gaming remains one of the most dominant pillars of online entertainment, and nowhere is that more apparent..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nintendo Switch Update 11.0.1 Launches [Video]

Nintendo Switch Update 11.0.1 Launches

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom [Video]

Microsoft launches new Xbox amid gaming boom

Microsoft has launched its new Xbox consoles, and the timing looks good for the firm as gaming enjoys a global boom thanks to locked-down consumers. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

YouTube touts 40M active gaming channels with 100B hours of watch time in 2020

 Amid COVID-19, people unsurprisingly turned to watching a lot of video for entertainment. YouTube Gaming in particular touts its “biggest year, ever” in...
9to5Google