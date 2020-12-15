Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows at up to $450 off
Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for *$1,349.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $1,800, here you’re saving $450 with today’s offer beating our previous Black Friday mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low. Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 545 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.
