Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Financial aid-focused Frank expands into helping students take online classes

TechCrunch Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Frank, a startup best known for helping college students secure and manage financial aid, is expanding into a new part of the edtech world. Namely, finding and taking online classes, with the company helping students deploy their financial aid money to open digital slots at more than 100 colleges. As a company, Frank straddles the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More than 90% of parents are afraid that COVID-related disruptions will halt their child's learning [Video]

More than 90% of parents are afraid that COVID-related disruptions will halt their child's learning

Ninety-four percent of American parents are concerned about "summer slide" or learning loss as the result of COVID-related disruptions to the previous school year, according to new research.Seventy-six..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Nevada University students can now choose pass or fail grading options [Video]

Nevada University students can now choose pass or fail grading options

University students in Nevada can now ditch letter grades in favor of a simpler option, satisfactory or unsatisfactory. Students requested the grading option in the Spring when classes suddenly went..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Colorado universities issue guidance to help prepare students for holiday travel amid the pandemic [Video]

Colorado universities issue guidance to help prepare students for holiday travel amid the pandemic

From online classes to in-person learning and back, this year, college students' patience has been put to the ultimate test. Now, with remote learning on the agenda for the remainder of the semester,..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:10Published