Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today

The Verge Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET todayPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you missed the restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy, you have another chance at Walmart. The retailer announced that at 3PM ET on December 15th, it will have both next-gen consoles available for purchase exclusively through its website.

Visiting the retailer page for either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will display a message that reads, “Available online only, Dec 15 at 3:00 PM ET. While supplies last,” as seen in screenshots below.

A Walmart spokesperson told The Verge that anyone successful in purchasing either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will have to wait until the end of the month to get their new console(s) as the items will be available for delivery only and will arrive “after December 25th.”

...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: ‘The Office’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

‘The Office’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock 01:20

 ‘The Office’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock. NBC has officially announced the new home of the beloved series, ‘The Office.’ . Starting January 1, ‘The Office’ will be available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The first two seasons will stream for free, while seasons three...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Walmart Walmart American multinational retail chain

Walmart will use fully driverless trucks to make deliveries in 2021

 Walmart will use fully autonomous box trucks to make deliveries in Arkansas starting in 2021. The big-box retailer has been working with a startup called Gatik..
The Verge

Still shopping for Christmas gifts? Walmart announces shipping deadlines for delivery by Christmas

 When is the cutoff to place Walmart online orders for delivery by Christmas? It depends on the item and how you ship it. See Walmart's deadlines here.
USATODAY.com

Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The Nintendo Switch, like everything else that can lighten the mood during this incredibly tough time, is..
The Verge

Top CEOs vow to hire 1 million Black Americans

 GM, Nike, Walmart and other big companies say they want to attract more workers of color over the next decade.
CBS News

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Fortnite can now run at 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

 Image: Epic Games

Fortnite will now be able to run at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game already received next-gen..
The Verge

Best Buy will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online on December 15th

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

It’s been over a month since the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S were released, and if you have been trying to purchase..
The Verge

Will Smith Surprises Cancer-Stricken Teen with PS5, Jason Derulo Helps

 Will Smith's not playing games when it comes to bringing smiles this holiday season ... and he's pulling out all the stops with help from his celeb pals. Will..
TMZ.com

Demon’s Souls remake is down to its lowest price ever at B&H Photo today

 Image: PlayStation

The holiday shopping season is in full swing; if you are still looking for gifts to give to loved ones or even yourself, there are..
The Verge

Best Buy Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to a new low price today

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

With two and a half weeks until 2020 concludes, time is running out to get your items shipped before the holiday..
The Verge

Best Buy wants 1 in 3 new corporate hires to be people of color

 The electronics store joins Microsoft, Starbucks and Wells Fargo in setting diversity hiring targets for 2025.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TV Measurement Is Key in 2021, Omnicom Media Group’s Matt Kramer [Video]

TV Measurement Is Key in 2021, Omnicom Media Group’s Matt Kramer

Matthew Kramer wants to sell brands on the power of connected TV - but the paucity of effective measurement is making it difficult, So the managing director or advanced advertising at Omnicom Media..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:19Published
PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday [Video]

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday . PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year. These retailers intend to restock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Medicare Experts Take the Scare Out of Medicare! [Video]

Medicare Experts Take the Scare Out of Medicare!

This can be a very scary time of year for a lot of people and we are not talking about Halloween! We are in the middle of Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period which started on October 15th and will..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Best Buy promises to hire more women, people of color

 Best Buy Co. Inc. on Wednesday laid out a plan to boost diversity and inclusion among its workers and pledged at least $44 million for scholarships and other...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS News

Best Buy releases diversity, inclusion plan, pledges $44 million to minority education efforts

 Best Buy Co. Inc. on Wednesday laid out a plan to boost diversity and inclusion among its workers and pledged at least $44 million for scholarships and other...
bizjournals