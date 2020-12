Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeIf you missed the restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy , you have another chance at Walmart . The retailer announced that at 3PM ET on December 15th, it will have both next-gen consoles available for purchase exclusively through its website.Visiting the retailer page for either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will display a message that reads, “Available online only, Dec 15 at 3:00 PM ET. While supplies last,” as seen in screenshots below.A Walmart spokesperson told The Verge that anyone successful in purchasing either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will have to wait until the end of the month to get their new console(s) as the items will be available for delivery only and will arrive “after December 25th.”...