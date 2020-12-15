Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If you missed the restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy, you have another chance at Walmart. The retailer announced that at 3PM ET on December 15th, it will have both next-gen consoles available for purchase exclusively through its website.
Visiting the retailer page for either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will display a message that reads, “Available online only, Dec 15 at 3:00 PM ET. While supplies last,” as seen in screenshots below.
A Walmart spokesperson told The Verge that anyone successful in purchasing either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S will have to wait until the end of the month to get their new console(s) as the items will be available for delivery only and will arrive “after December 25th.”
