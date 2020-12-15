Global  
 

SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at its best price in months: $50 (Save 38%)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the SEGA Genesis Mini for *$49.99 shipped*. Down from its $80 going rate, you’re saving 38% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over three months. With delivery slated for ahead of Christmas, this is a great way to gift some classic SEGA titles to someone on your list. Alongside the two included controllers, Genesis Mini features 42 different games like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. As a #1 best-seller, over 7,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

