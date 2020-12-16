Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, now available for $5
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase happened earlier today, and the most notable announcement was that Among Us would be available on Switch. The game is already live and costs the same *$5* that it does on Steam, the App Store, and Google Play, making it a title that many will instantly pick up to have on Nintendo’s portable console. What all is available here? Well, keep reading to find out more.
