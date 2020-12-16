Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Beta is now Available for Download
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” Beta images are now available for download. The official announcement coming soon. The mirrors are already reflecting the BETA .iso images. Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” is the first point release of the Linux Mint 20.x stable series. Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” was released on March 2020 with some major changes [...]
