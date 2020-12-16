Global  
 

Samsung’s Galaxy Note series will reportedly still continue next year

The Verge Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

While Samsung’s mobile boss TM Roh has telegraphed plans to bring stylus support to more phones across its lineup, there may still be a new Galaxy Note in 2021. An anonymous Samsung official tells Yonhap that the company is “preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year” and that “Roh’s message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.”

Samsung declined to comment on the specifics of Yonhap’s report when contacted by The Verge, instead providing the following statement:



Samsung confirms plans to bring some of the most beloved features of the Galaxy Note to more device categories in 2021. We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and...
