Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is a holiday PowerPoint party the worst or the best idea for 2020?

PC World Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Microsoft has some suggestions for the sad and depressing situation we’re in—stuck indoors during a season where we’ve traditionally enjoyed holiday parties with friends and coworkers, sipping adult beverages while noshing on tasty bites of all kinds.

Yes, we know this is the same Microsoft that’s been very hit-or-miss when it comes to consumers. The company can’t design a PC games store to save its life. On the other hand, selling Windows-themed ugly holiday sweaters for a good cause was absolutely inspired.

But how can a PowerPoint holiday party possibly be a good idea?

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens - Published
News video: 7 Holiday Food Boards That Are Edible Works of Art

7 Holiday Food Boards That Are Edible Works of Art 01:04

 No description provided.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays [Video]

Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays

 Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year [Video]

Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year

Seven in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won't have to host holiday parties this year, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans (who celebrate a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Why store credit cards may not be the best idea for holiday shopping [Video]

Why store credit cards may not be the best idea for holiday shopping

Why store credit cards may not be the best idea for holiday shopping

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:30Published