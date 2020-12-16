Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon will make custom-fitted $25 T-shirts after photographing your body

The Verge Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Amazon will make custom-fitted $25 T-shirts after photographing your bodyAmazon just launched its new Made for You custom clothing service in the US that requires users to upload their measurements and two photos to create a “virtual body double.” The first product is a $25 Made for You T-shirt available in a variety of colors, fabrics, necklines, and shirt / sleeve lengths.

Amazon Made for You requires two head-to-toe photos taken by the Amazon app, showing the front and back of your torso. Then, after entering your height, weight, and body type, Amazon will create your custom avatar. From there you can build custom T-shirts complete with a personalized name tag.

The Made for You product page is littered with zealous quotes from fashion influencers. Sai De Silva is especially enthusiastic about sending...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months

 The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been focusing on women, people of colour and food banks.
BBC News

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available on Android

 Image: Amazon

Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, is now available on Android, Amazon announced on Tuesday. Like the iOS version of Luna, there’s..
The Verge
Amazon's 211 million kilos of plastic packaging is devastating the environment, says report [Video]

Amazon's 211 million kilos of plastic packaging is devastating the environment, says report

A new report by Oceana, which campaigns against the pollution of the world's seas, caculates that the online sales of Amazon created over 200 million kilos of plastic waste in 2019 alone.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

Indigenous Group In Amazon Drop In Body Temperature [Video]

Indigenous Group In Amazon Drop In Body Temperature

New research detected an intriguing change in the average body temperature of the Tsimane people, an indigenous foraging and farming group in the Bolivian Amazon that has recently started to interact..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Ubisoft’s game subscription service is available through Google Stadia

 When Ubisoft announced in October that its subscription service will soon be accessible on Amazon Luna, it promised Stadia players that they’re also getting it...
engadget

Amazon will make custom-fitted $25 T-shirts after photographing your body

Amazon will make custom-fitted $25 T-shirts after photographing your body Amazon just launched its new Made for You custom clothing service in the US that requires users to upload their measurements and two photos to create a...
The Verge