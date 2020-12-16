Amazon will make custom-fitted $25 T-shirts after photographing your body
Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Amazon just launched its new Made for You custom clothing service in the US that requires users to upload their measurements and two photos to create a “virtual body double.” The first product is a $25 Made for You T-shirt available in a variety of colors, fabrics, necklines, and shirt / sleeve lengths.
Amazon Made for You requires two head-to-toe photos taken by the Amazon app, showing the front and back of your torso. Then, after entering your height, weight, and body type, Amazon will create your custom avatar. From there you can build custom T-shirts complete with a personalized name tag.
The Made for You product page is littered with zealous quotes from fashion influencers. Sai De Silva is especially enthusiastic about sending...
