Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is getting a re-release
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Devotion is coming back. In a tweet, Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games announced that its first-person horror title will be released through GOG.com on December 18th. It’ll cost $16.99, the company explained, and the in-game “content” will be the...
