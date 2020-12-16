Amazon last-minute jewelry gift sale from $12: Earrings, necklaces, rings, more up to 36% off Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, you’ll find a series of pendant necklaces and other jewelry on sale at up to *36% off*. Charmsy (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Sterling Silver Ball-Post Stud Earrings for *$11.89 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, today’s offer is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Made of sterling sliver with a 925 stamp to prove it, these earrings feature an anti-tarnish coating that preserves the “lustre and shine” as well as an interesting hammered design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More jewelry deals below.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon Deforestation Increasing Under Bolsonaro's Government



MANAUS, BRAZIL — The fate of the Amazon rainforest hangs in the balance as Brazil's government, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, this year allowed a 9.5% yearly increase in deforestation of the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago Amazon brings 2k more jobs to Nevada



Amazon is bringing more than 2,000 new jobs to Nevada. The company says it is planning to build eight new buildings across the state. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 2 weeks ago Amazon to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Nevada



JUST IN: Amazon is bringing more than 2,000 new jobs to Nevada. The company is planning to build eight new buildings across the state to support its customer fulfillment and delivery operations. Jobs.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 2 weeks ago

