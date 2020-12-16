Global  
 

Good luck getting a Cyberpunk 2077 refund if you bought a digital PlayStation copy

The Verge Wednesday, 16 December 2020
The release of CD Projekt Red’s (CDPR) highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is becoming an even bigger mess, and buyers of the digital version of the game from Sony’s PlayStation Store might not have an easy path — or any path at all — to receive the refund the developer said they could.

Sony hasn’t officially commented on whether players who bought the game from its digital storefront are eligible for refunds. The company’s official policy is not to refund customers if they started playing a game “unless the content is faulty.”

Now, a message from PlayStation Support to CNBC journalist Steve Kovach appears to further confirm that your only option in this scenario is to turn to CDPR’s own help line it opened specifically to address...
