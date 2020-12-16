Global  
 

Handle winter weather with Dyson’s heater, fan, and air purifier at $400 (Save $100)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Home Depot offers the Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Air Purifier for* $399.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $500, here you’re saving 20% with today’s offer coming within $25 of the 2020 low and matching the second-best this year. With a nor’easter rolling in across much of the country right now, you might finally be feeling the effects of winter. But with today’s deal, now is a great time to warm up your space with Dyson’s hybrid heater and fan, which also features a built-in HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 770 customers. Head below for more.

Dyson's smart heater, fan, and air purifier sees 33% discount to new low of $430

 HSN is currently offering the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot & Cool 3-in-1 Air Purifier for *$429.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $650, here you're saving 33% with...
