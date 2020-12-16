Texas attorney general announces ad tech antitrust probe against Google
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Texas’ state attorney general has announced new antitrust charges against Google, focusing on the company’s ad tech.
In a bizarre video posted to the office’s verified Twitter account, Texas AG Ken Paxton says the company “repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing” in online ads. “These actions harm every person in America,” Paxton continues. “It isn’t fair that Google can harm the web pages you visit and read.”
#BREAKING: Texas takes the lead once more! Today, we’re filing a lawsuit against #Google for anticompetitive conduct.
This internet Goliath used its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm YOU, the consumer. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/fdEVEWQb0e
— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 16,...
