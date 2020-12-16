Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas attorney general announces ad tech antitrust probe against Google

The Verge Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Texas attorney general announces ad tech antitrust probe against GoogleIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Texas’ state attorney general has announced new antitrust charges against Google, focusing on the company’s ad tech.

In a bizarre video posted to the office’s verified Twitter account, Texas AG Ken Paxton says the company “repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing” in online ads. “These actions harm every person in America,” Paxton continues. “It isn’t fair that Google can harm the web pages you visit and read.”



#BREAKING: Texas takes the lead once more! Today, we’re filing a lawsuit against #Google for anticompetitive conduct.

This internet Goliath used its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm YOU, the consumer. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/fdEVEWQb0e

— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 16,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State of the United States of America

States Plan to Accuse Google of Illegal Monopoly in Online Ads

 The Texas attorney general said a coming lawsuit would focus on the advertisements that generate the vast majority of the company’s profits.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus updates: Texas joins California as only states with 1.5M cases; FDA approves first at-home COVID test; 303K US deaths

 FDA OKs first at-home, over-the-counter COVID test. Kansas mayor resigns after backlash for supporting mask mandate. 303K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
 
USATODAY.com

Texas electors condemn Supreme Court, call on battleground states to name alternate electors

 Texas presidential electors convened in Austin on Monday to cast their votes for Donald Trump — and also condemn the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Google Google American technology company

Stadia comes to the iPhone and iPad with new iOS beta

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Google Stadia has finally made its way to iOS over a year after launch. The company’s mobile web beta..
The Verge

Google’s new Chromecast is getting an Apple TV app soon

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV is filling in one of its biggest missing apps, with the company..
The Verge

Facebook’s UK users will lose EU privacy protections next year

 Facebook is moving its UK users out from under the strict privacy protections of the European Union, according to a report from Reuters. Users of the social..
The Verge

Ken Paxton Ken Paxton American lawyer and politician

US election: Donald Trump fumes over Supreme Court Texas ruling

 President Donald Trump has lashed out after the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the results of the election.In..
New Zealand Herald

SCOTUS rejects Texas bid to overturn election results in 4 states

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged the states unlawfully changed their voting laws, leading to election irregularities.
CBS News

FBI agents seek records in probe of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

 As part of ongoing investigation, federal agents issued at least one subpoena on Texas Attorney General's office.
USATODAY.com

Over 100 Republicans back legal effort to challenge election results

 Over 100 Republican lawmakers and 17 GOP state attorneys general are backing a lawsuit at the Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the election results in..
CBS News

Texas Attorney General Texas Attorney General Elected attorney general of the U.S. state of Texas

Texas AG asks Supreme Court to overturn Trump's loss in key states. Don't hold your breath.

 Five weeks after Election Day and with states locking down electoral votes, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has asked the high court to step in.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General William Barr Resigns [Video]

Attorney General William Barr Resigns

Attorney General William Barr Resigns

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election [Video]

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan,..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Texas attorney general announces ad tech antitrust probe against Google

Texas attorney general announces ad tech antitrust probe against Google Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Texas’ state attorney general has announced new antitrust charges against Google, focusing on the company’s ad...
The Verge Also reported by •AppleInsider

Texas Lawmaker Seeks Vote on State Independence

 A Texas state representative plans to file legislation he hopes leads to secession from the United States. Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredricksburg, said he will...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Understanding President Trump's success with Tejano voters in Texas

 President Trump exceeded expectations with Latino voters in South Texas, which helped him win the state. Reporter Jack Herrera says a big reason is his support...
CBS News