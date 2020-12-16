Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

You can now watch HBO Max on your PS5

The Verge Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
You can now watch HBO Max on your PS5Photo by Mitchell Clark / The Verge

Sony on Wednesday announced that HBO Max is finally available for its next-gen console. Support for the app, revealed in a tweet from the official PlayStation account, should be great news if you managed to get a PS5 and were planning to use it as an entertainment hub for movies in addition to games, as HBO Max was the last major streaming service absent from the console. At the moment, the app is only available to PS5 owners in the US.

If you’re still on the PS4, this update likely won’t mean much to you, as that device has had the app for a while now. But it does mean any PlayStation fans should now be able to watch Wonder Woman 1984, which will be available in 4K HDR for PS5 owners with supported TVs and other Warner Bros. movies...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

An absolutely wild mod has brought real-time ray tracing to the SNES

 Photo: Ben Carter

Ray-tracing technology, available for a few years on PC, has finally come to consoles: the PS5 has it, the Xbox Series S and X have..
The Verge

During holidays, used video games can be a bargain or a source of shopping funds

 With the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and S becoming available, some video gamers are selling older consoles and games at GameStop.
USATODAY.com

Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you missed the restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy, you have another chance at Walmart. The..
The Verge

Fortnite can now run at 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

 Image: Epic Games

Fortnite will now be able to run at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game already received next-gen..
The Verge

HBO Max HBO Max American subscription video streaming service

Cord cutters rejoice: More first-run streaming coming to your living room

 Disney has 100 new projects, and 80 will bypass theaters and debut on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN +. And WB launching 17 films on HBO Max.
USATODAY.com

Christmas came early—you can get 6 months of HBO Max for 22% off right now

 This HBO Max deal saves you 22% on a six-month subscription to the streaming app, which will feature the new 'Wonder Woman' movie—click for details.
USATODAY.com

AMC warns it’ll run out of cash in January, calls out Warner Bros.’ shift to HBO Max

 AMC Theatres is warning its investors that if it doesn’t find $750 million, it will run out of cash by the middle of January 2021.

The company..
The Verge

Dune director Denis Villeneuve blasts AT&T and Warner Bros. for ‘hijacking’ films

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is going to be coming to HBO Max on the same date as its theater release, and the..
The Verge

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy: 'I live in Narnia'

 Anya Taylor-Joy is in northern Ireland shooting "The Northman" alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. In October, Warner Bros. announced that she'll..
USATODAY.com

Watch the first six minutes of Tenet now, from home, on YouTube

 Christopher Nolan recently went on a very public tirade about the importance of movies, including his, being seen on the big screen — but if anyone’s..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene - The path to greatness is not what you think. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:25Published
Search Party Season 4 [Video]

Search Party Season 4

Search Party Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer - HBO Max - Search Party season four premieres on HBO Max on January 14, 2021. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:44Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene

Here's the "Opening Scene" of the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:25Published