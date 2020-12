You can now watch HBO Max on your PS5

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Photo by Mitchell Clark / The VergeSony on Wednesday announced that HBO Max is finally available for its next-gen console. Support for the app, revealed in a tweet from the official PlayStation account, should be great news if you managed to get a PS5 and were planning to use it as an entertainment hub for movies in addition to games, as HBO Max was the last major streaming service absent from the console. At the moment, the app is only available to PS5 owners in the US.If you’re still on the PS4, this update likely won’t mean much to you, as that device has had the app for a while now. But it does mean any PlayStation fans should now be able to watch Wonder Woman 1984, which will be available in 4K HDR for PS5 owners with supported TVs and other Warner Bros. movies...