Australia watchdog sues Facebook over 'misleading' VPN app

Japan Today Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Australia's consumer watchdog launched legal action against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the social media giant "misled" thousands of Australians by collecting user data from a free VPN service…
