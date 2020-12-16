Australia watchdog sues Facebook over 'misleading' VPN app
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Australia's consumer watchdog launched legal action against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the social media giant "misled" thousands of Australians by collecting user data from a free VPN service…
Australia's consumer watchdog launched legal action against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the social media giant "misled" thousands of Australians by collecting user data from a free VPN service…
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources