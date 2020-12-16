Global  
 

A Canadian astronaut will fly around the Moon on the first crewed mission of NASA’s new rocket

The Verge Wednesday, 16 December 2020
A Canadian astronaut will fly around the Moon on the first crewed mission of NASA’s new rocketOne of Canada’s astronauts will be sent around the Moon as part of a partnership between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA announced today. The two organizations have formally agreed to collaborate on building a lunar space station called the Lunar Gateway. The Gateway is just one part of NASA’s larger Artemis program, which is focused on landing a woman on the Moon by 2024.

A Canadian astronaut will participate in NASA’s planned Artemis II mission, and the CSA also has a seat on a future flight to the Gateway once it is complete. By joining the Artemis II mission, Canada will become the second country to have an astronaut fly around the Moon, the CSA says. Canada currently has just four active astronauts, and the CSA has...
