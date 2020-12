Apple defends upcoming privacy changes as ‘standing up for our users’

Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

An example of the prompt you’ll see when an app asks permission to track your data. | Image: Apple Apple has responded to Facebook ’s critiques of its upcoming privacy changes by saying that is “standing up for our users,” in a statement shared with The Verge. Facebook has been criticizing the company ahead of a future iOS update that will require users to give their permission for apps to collect data about them. Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads today attacking Apple, claiming that the changes will “limit businesses’ ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively.”Here is Apple’s full statement:We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow...