Apple defends upcoming privacy changes as ‘standing up for our users’

The Verge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
An example of the prompt you'll see when an app asks permission to track your data. | Image: Apple

Apple has responded to Facebook’s critiques of its upcoming privacy changes by saying that is “standing up for our users,” in a statement shared with The Verge. Facebook has been criticizing the company ahead of a future iOS update that will require users to give their permission for apps to collect data about them. Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads today attacking Apple, claiming that the changes will “limit businesses’ ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively.”

Here is Apple’s full statement:



We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow...
