Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Power in India today through an online launch event. The smartphone has been priced starting Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The Redmi 9 Power will go on sale for the first time on December 22 on Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi […]
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Power in India today through an online launch event. The smartphone has been priced starting Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The Redmi 9 Power will go on sale for the first time on December 22 on Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi […]
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources