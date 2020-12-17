Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Global  
 

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Power in India today through an online launch event. The smartphone has been priced starting Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The Redmi 9 Power will go on sale for the first time on December 22 on Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi […]
