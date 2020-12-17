Facebook hits back at Apple with second critical newspaper ad
Facebook’s second newspaper ad. | Facebook
Facebook is stepping up its campaign against Apple’s privacy changes with a second full-page newspaper ad today. This new ad claims Apple’s iOS 14 privacy changes “will change the internet as we know it,” and force websites and blogs “to start charging you subscription fees” or add in-app purchases due to a lack of personalized ads. It follows a similar full-page newspaper ad in the The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and the Washington Post yesterday.
Apple is planning to make changes to iOS 14 early next year that will require developers to ask for permission to gather data and track users across mobile apps and websites on an iPhone or iPad. Apple revealed how iOS 14 users will be prompted to opt into tracking in apps this week,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Apple Inc. American technology company
Apple defends upcoming privacy changes as ‘standing up for our users’An example of the prompt you’ll see when an app asks permission to track your data. | Image: Apple
Apple has responded to Facebook’s critiques of..
The Verge
Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Apple’s Arm-based MacsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Macs that run on Apple’s Arm-based silicon, Mozilla..
The Verge
Stadia comes to the iPhone and iPad with new iOS betaPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Google Stadia has finally made its way to iOS over a year after launch. The company’s mobile web beta..
The Verge
Google’s new Chromecast is getting an Apple TV app soonPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge
Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV is filling in one of its biggest missing apps, with the company..
The Verge
Facebook American online social networking service
McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31Published
Facebook is temporarily disabling some Messenger and Instagram features in EuropeSome Messenger and Instagram features aren’t available in Europe.
Facebook is notifying Messenger and Instagram users in Europe that some features..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources