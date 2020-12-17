Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook hits back at Apple with second critical newspaper ad

The Verge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Facebook hits back at Apple with second critical newspaper adFacebook’s second newspaper ad. | Facebook

Facebook is stepping up its campaign against Apple’s privacy changes with a second full-page newspaper ad today. This new ad claims Apple’s iOS 14 privacy changes “will change the internet as we know it,” and force websites and blogs “to start charging you subscription fees” or add in-app purchases due to a lack of personalized ads. It follows a similar full-page newspaper ad in the The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and the Washington Post yesterday.

Apple is planning to make changes to iOS 14 early next year that will require developers to ask for permission to gather data and track users across mobile apps and websites on an iPhone or iPad. Apple revealed how iOS 14 users will be prompted to opt into tracking in apps this week,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple defends upcoming privacy changes as ‘standing up for our users’

 An example of the prompt you’ll see when an app asks permission to track your data. | Image: Apple

Apple has responded to Facebook’s critiques of..
The Verge

Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Apple’s Arm-based Macs

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Macs that run on Apple’s Arm-based silicon, Mozilla..
The Verge

Stadia comes to the iPhone and iPad with new iOS beta

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Google Stadia has finally made its way to iOS over a year after launch. The company’s mobile web beta..
The Verge

Google’s new Chromecast is getting an Apple TV app soon

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Google’s latest Chromecast with Google TV is filling in one of its biggest missing apps, with the company..
The Verge

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS [Video]

McKellen urges public to get Covid vaccine and praises NHS

Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital. The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Facebook is temporarily disabling some Messenger and Instagram features in Europe

 Some Messenger and Instagram features aren’t available in Europe.

Facebook is notifying Messenger and Instagram users in Europe that some features..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Apple unveiled a new product today [Video]

Apple unveiled a new product today

Apple unveiled the Airpod Max headphones today.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:31Published
Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman [Video]

Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman

Marketers, publishers and advertising technology companies have sought ways to wean themselves off third-party cookies as makers of web browsers, especially Apple and Google, end support for the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published
Microsoft, Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads [Video]

Microsoft, Apple working on Xbox Series X controller support for iPhones and iPads

Tech companies Microsoft and Apple are working together to make the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers work on iPhones and iPads. According to The Verge, Currently, the new controllers are not..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published