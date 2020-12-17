Overwatch's latest free-for-all map lets you fight through a cat cafe Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Blizzard has surprised the Overwatch community with a new Free-For-All map called Kanezaka. The fictional town is set in Japan, just below Hanamura, and features a pottery shop, night-club and cat cafe. In a YouTube video, game director Jeff Kaplan e... 👓 View full article

