WhatsApp Web could soon get audio/video call feature

BGR India Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
WhatsApp could soon allow voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web, according to WAbetainfo. The messaging app is testing the ability to make video and audio calls in WhatsApp Web and the feature is in beta phase as of now. However, the feature has been rolled out for only a few users so the beta […]
