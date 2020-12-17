Global  
 

Take nearly $150 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB

9to5Toys Thursday, 17 December 2020
Authorized Apple retailer Focus Camera offers the previous-generation Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Space Gray for *$499.99 shipped*. That’s just over $149 off the original price, $100 less than Best Buy, and the lowest price we can find.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

