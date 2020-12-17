Global  
 

The latest 'Call of Duty: Warzone' glitch is turning players invisible

engadget Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Plenty of games let you turn invisible. Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t supposed to be one of them. As Eurogamer reports, a nasty glitch has snuck in with the Season One update that launched on December 16th. Players have realized that the...
