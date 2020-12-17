The latest 'Call of Duty: Warzone' glitch is turning players invisible
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Plenty of games let you turn invisible. Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t supposed to be one of them. As Eurogamer reports, a nasty glitch has snuck in with the Season One update that launched on December 16th. Players have realized that the...
Plenty of games let you turn invisible. Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t supposed to be one of them. As Eurogamer reports, a nasty glitch has snuck in with the Season One update that launched on December 16th. Players have realized that the...
|
|
You Might Like