You can now try on makeup from your home with the power of AR

The Verge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
You can now try on makeup from your home with the power of ARGoogle’s new shopping feature will let people virtually try on makeup, the company announced in a blog post. Another feature will show the products on various models.

Only lipstick and eyeshadow are part of the feature. It is also limited to a few brands, such as L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Image: Google You can see what various shades look like on various skin tones.

To try it out, you can search for the line you’re eying. If it’s a supported brand, you’ll see a new card that shows a model, and the specific shade that they’re wearing.

To change the shade, you use a list at the bottom; to change the model, you use the list at the top. It looks like Google and their partners have...
0
