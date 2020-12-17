You can now try on makeup from your home with the power of AR
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Google’s new shopping feature will let people virtually try on makeup, the company announced in a blog post. Another feature will show the products on various models.
Only lipstick and eyeshadow are part of the feature. It is also limited to a few brands, such as L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury.
Image: Google You can see what various shades look like on various skin tones.
To try it out, you can search for the line you’re eying. If it’s a supported brand, you’ll see a new card that shows a model, and the specific shade that they’re wearing.
To change the shade, you use a list at the bottom; to change the model, you use the list at the top. It looks like Google and their partners have...
Google’s new shopping feature will let people virtually try on makeup, the company announced in a blog post. Another feature will show the products on various models.
Only lipstick and eyeshadow are part of the feature. It is also limited to a few brands, such as L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal, and Charlotte Tilbury.
Image: Google You can see what various shades look like on various skin tones.
To try it out, you can search for the line you’re eying. If it’s a supported brand, you’ll see a new card that shows a model, and the specific shade that they’re wearing.
To change the shade, you use a list at the bottom; to change the model, you use the list at the top. It looks like Google and their partners have...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Google American technology company
Google now offers weekly COVID-19 tests to every US employeeIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
90,000 Google employees have just received access to free weekly COVID tests. The Wall Street Journal first..
The Verge
Google says Australian law on paying for news is unworkableA Google executive said on Friday (US time) that a proposed Australian law to make digital platforms pay for news was unworkable and its proposed arbitration..
New Zealand Herald
Vergecast: Two new Google antirust cases and an AirPods Max reviewPhoto by Nilay Patel / The Verge
It seems like there’s no sign of tech news stopping for the holidays. In The Vergecast’s last regular episode of..
The Verge
In 2020, live product launches turned into infomercialsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
In a year when the spread of COVID-19 made bringing large crowds together impossible, companies around the..
The Verge
MAC Cosmetics
Related videos from verified sources