Health insurer Oscar adds another $140 million in what’s likely a pre-IPO round
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Oscar, the New York-based health insurance upstart at the vanguard of a wave of venture capital healthcare investment made in the wake of the Affordable Care Act, has raised another $140 million in financing. The new capital means that Oscar has raised what would be the equivalent of $1 million a day for the entirety […]
Oscar, the New York-based health insurance upstart at the vanguard of a wave of venture capital healthcare investment made in the wake of the Affordable Care Act, has raised another $140 million in financing. The new capital means that Oscar has raised what would be the equivalent of $1 million a day for the entirety […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources