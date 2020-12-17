Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health insurer Oscar adds another $140 million in what’s likely a pre-IPO round

TechCrunch Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Oscar, the New York-based health insurance upstart at the vanguard of a wave of venture capital healthcare investment made in the wake of the Affordable Care Act, has raised another $140 million in financing. The new capital means that Oscar has raised what would be the equivalent of $1 million a day for the entirety […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses [Video]

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses. According to 'The New York Times,' and multiple other news outlets. the White House declined the option over the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19 [Video]

Of The 74 Million Essential Workers In The US, All Are At Risk Of Severe COVID-19

More than 74 million Americans--and those they live with--are at increased risk for severe COVID-19. An analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine reveals those 74 million are classified as..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published