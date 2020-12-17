Global  
 

MIT researchers have built the most precise atomic clock to date

engadget Thursday, 17 December 2020
MIT researchers have built what they say is the most precise atomic clock to date. Their approach could help scientists explore questions such as the effect of gravity on the passage of time and whether time changes as the universe gets older. More a...
