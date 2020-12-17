Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epic Games Store now offers Spotify, signaling app store ambitions beyond just games

The Verge Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Epic Games Store now offers Spotify, signaling app store ambitions beyond just gamesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Spotify is now available on the Epic Games Store, signaling developer Epic’s ambitions to turn what has so far been strictly a games store into a more general app distribution platform. The Spotify app is free to download on the Epic Games Store, just like it is on the App Store, Google Play, or as a direct download for your PC or Mac.

Spotify’s availability on the Epic Games Store arrives as Epic is in prolonged legal battles with Apple and Google over the business models of each company’s respective app store. Epic has sued both companies over the removal of the mobile version of Fortnite, alleging antitrust violations and arguing that developers can and should be able to process their own payments and circumvent giving 30 percent of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Epic Games Store Epic Games Store Digital video game storefront


Epic Games Epic Games American video game company

Fortnite can now run at 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

 Image: Epic Games

Fortnite will now be able to run at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game already received next-gen..
The Verge

Fortnite gets a performance mode so it runs better on older PCs

 It’s no mean feat that Fortnite manages to run as well as it does on just about any conceivable platform — from mobile to Switch to high-end gaming PC...
The Verge

Master Chief joins the cast of Fortnite

 At the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, developer Epic revealed the latest character to join the cast of Fortnite: Master Chief from Halo. The news isn’t a..
The Verge
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite [Video]

Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite

Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free. According to The Verge, the offer is valid from November 10, starting at 7 PM ET through December 31 for players 18 years old or older in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney Plus is available. Any real-money purchases made in 'Fortnite' beginning from November 6, including the purchase of its-in game V-Bucks currency, will qualify users for the offer. The Verge reported that the purchases made with V-Bucks are not eligible. Once the two-month Disney Plus trial ends, users will be charged the monthly rate for a subscription unless they cancel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

App Store (iOS) App Store (iOS) Digital application distribution platform for iOS

Stadia comes to the iPhone and iPad with new iOS beta

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Google Stadia has finally made its way to iOS over a year after launch. The company’s mobile web beta..
The Verge

Apple introduces nutrition-style privacy labels for apps

 Apple has introduced new privacy labelling for apps on its App Store - with the aim to make glanceable summaries privacy policies, whose full versions can run to..
New Zealand Herald

Apple launches new App Store privacy labels so you can see how iOS apps use your data

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple is making good on its promise to provide more transparency around iOS app data collection with the..
The Verge

Cydia sues Apple alleging its App Store has a monopoly

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A new lawsuit from the creator of jailbroken iOS app store Cydia claims Apple used anti-competitive tactics..
The Verge

Google Play Google Play Digital distribution service by Google

Google is fixing SMS issues that knocked out texting for some Android users

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

SMS messages have stopped working for some Android users, and it appears Google is rolling back some changes..
The Verge
Android's 'Nearby Share' feature will soon let users share app with peers [Video]

Android's 'Nearby Share' feature will soon let users share app with peers

After introducing its file transferring feature Nearby Share in August, for all devices running Android 6+ or a later build, tech giant Google on Friday announced that the novel addition will soon let users share apps listed on the Google Play Store. According to Mashable, as was the case with regular files, the user does not need an internet or Wi-Fi connection to send an app to another Android device. The feature will be added via an update that will start rolling out in the coming weeks. "An upcoming update to Nearby Share will let you share apps from Google Play with the people around you with an Android phone, even if you don't have a cell or Wi-Fi connection," the company said in a blog post.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Google announced best apps, games on Google Play Store in 2020 [Video]

Google announced best apps, games on Google Play Store in 2020

The search giant Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020. According to Mashable, Google also added a few new categories to its Best of Play picks, including "special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials". Google declared Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa as the best app of 2020 in India. Meanwhile, Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games was declared the 'best game of 2020' in the country. InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety and Depression was rated as the 'Best App for Good' in India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Google Google American technology company

Prosecutors say Google accessed private WhatsApp messages — but the evidence is thin

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

On Wednesday, the Texas attorney general announced a far-reaching antitrust case against Google’s ad..
The Verge

You can now try on makeup from your home with the power of AR

 Google’s new shopping feature will let people virtually try on makeup, the company announced in a blog post. Another feature will show the products on various..
The Verge

Google’s Fitbit acquisition wins EU approval

 The Fitbit Sense from Fitbit’s lineup of health tracking wearables. | Brent Rose for The Verge

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is nearing..
The Verge
Uganda seeks to close YouTube channels linked to opposition [Video]

Uganda seeks to close YouTube channels linked to opposition

Government has asked Google to close 14 channels connected to pop star and opposition candidate Bobi Wine ahead of presidential elections next month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Facebook hits back at Apple with second critical newspaper ad

 Facebook’s second newspaper ad. | Facebook

Facebook is stepping up its campaign against Apple’s privacy changes with a second full-page newspaper..
The Verge

Apple defends upcoming privacy changes as ‘standing up for our users’

 An example of the prompt you’ll see when an app asks permission to track your data. | Image: Apple

Apple has responded to Facebook’s critiques of..
The Verge

Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Apple’s Arm-based Macs

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Firefox’s latest update brings native support for Macs that run on Apple’s Arm-based silicon, Mozilla..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doha to host 2030 Asian Games: Qatar's capital beat Riyadh in vote [Video]

Doha to host 2030 Asian Games: Qatar's capital beat Riyadh in vote

Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, while Riyadh will host the 2034 edition, Olympic Council of Asia announced.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published
Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition [Video]

Doha to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh 2034 edition

Doha will host the 2030 Asian Games, while Riyadh will host the 2034 edition, Olympic Council of Asia announced.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:16Published
Top 10 Best Video Games of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best Video Games of 2020

Wowing us with their graphics, gameplay, controls, story, and more, these were the games you absolutely needed to play! For this list, we’re looking at the best games that came out in 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Eve Update Brings its HomeKit App to the Mac

 Popular HomeKit accessory maker Eve has today announced that its app is now available for M1 Macs. Via an update, the Eve app can now run on Macs with an...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Ticket to Earth, Among the Stars, Homo Machina, more

 It is now time for Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We still have a solid deal on the brilliant Stardew Valley down below as well as a host of KORG’s...
9to5Toys

Eve 5 is now available in the App Store with Apple Silicon support for managing your smart home on a Mac

 Eve makes a number of really popular HomeKit accessories, including the Eve Energy and Eve Strip. Many people don’t realize that their Eve app is one of the...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsider